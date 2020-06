CHICAGO — An explosive device was set off near an ATM at a bank on the city’s North Side, Chicago police say.

Officers responded to reports of an explosion around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of North Clark Street. Upon arrival they discovered a Fifth Third Bank ATM was burned and the floor was damaged after someone lit an explosive device, according to police.

Bomb and arson teams cleared the area and deemed it safe, police said.

The incident is under investigation.