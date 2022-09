WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A former Waukegan police officer is reportedly facing charges in a fatal shooting that happened nearly two years ago.

According to the Daily Herald, Dante Salinas is charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Salinas, of Gurnee, shot and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette on Oct. 20, 2020.

The ex-officer is now in custody and being processed at the Lake County Jail. He’s expected to appear in bond court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.