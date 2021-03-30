Ex-Park Forest cop arrested, years of child sex abuse alleged

CROWN POINT, In. – A former Park Forest police officer is charged with sexually abusing a girl in Northwest Indiana over a 14-year-span, according to authorities.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the girl said the sex acts happened so often, she guessed “1,500 times” when questioned by police.

The girl also told police that she was afraid the accused, Harry Nicholson, 47, of Lowell, would harm her family if she revealed what happened. The girl, only recently, told her family of the abuse she endured.

Nicholson faces numerous charges, including rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

His bail was set for $115,000.

LATEST WGN HEADLINES: