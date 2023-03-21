CHICAGO — A pastor in Evergreen Park has been reinstated following a child sex abuse allegation.

On March 11, Cardinal Blase Cupich asked Father Paul Guzman, who is an associate pastor at Most Holy Redeemer, to step away from ministry due to the allegation.

It stemmed from approximately 40 years ago when Guzman was a layman.

“The Review Board has concluded that there is insufficient reason to suspect Father Guzman is guilty of this allegation. Having given careful consideration to their recommendation, which I accept, I now inform you that I am reinstating Father Guzman’s faculties and his position of Associate Pastor at Most Holy Redeemer Parish, effective immediately,” Cupich stated.

Guzman was overseas on military duty when the archdiocese received the allegation, Cupich said.