Amy Krouse Rosenthal was a local author and filmmaker who touched so many with her heartbreaking essay in The New York Times titled: "You May Want to Marry My Husband." It was read by over 5 million people. She wrote it just days before losing her battle to ovarian cancer in 2017.

Now her husband, Jason Rosenthal is sharing his insight about love, loss and living again in his new memoir. The book is called "My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me."