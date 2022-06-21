EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston’s Park and Recreations Department on Tuesday announced that the city’s Greenwood Street Beach would remain closed for the 2022 summer season.

The move is in response to a nationwide lifeguard shortage and swimming closures throughout the Chicago region.

City officials said the Greenwood Street Beach closure ensures full staffing at the city’s five other swimming beaches. According to officials, Greenwood Street Beach was the city’s least visited beach in 2021.

South Boulevard Beach, Lee Street Beach, Clark Street Beach, Lighthouse Beach, and Lincoln Street Beach at Northwestern University remain fully staffed.

Parks & Recreation Department said 23 new lifeguard recruits are now certified for the 2022 season. Anyone interested may apply by clicking here.