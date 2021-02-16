Evanston slammed by nearly 20 inches of snow: ‘We’ve been spoiled for a couple of years’

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston residents are rebounding from a winter blast that brought nearly 20 inches of snow to some parts of the suburbs.

Evanston was near the top of the list for snowfall totals, as 18 inches of snow was made worse by strong winds off the lake blowing it into drifts.

The heavy snowfall brought back memories for Evanston resident John Schoser.

“I sort of remember all winters being like this,” Schoser said. “It reminds me of being a kid. This was exactly what it was like, exactly what it felt like growing up every winter.”

Despite the familiarity, the snow produced sloppy streets and buried sidewalks, keeping city employees in high gear.

“People can go to work, go home, go wherever they need to go as long as the sidewalks are clean, the streets are clean,” said Abraham Octaviano.

While the lakefront bore the brunt of Monday’s snowstorm, other areas to the west accumulated just a few inches. Evanston fared far worse. Still, city resident Carolyn Tuttle said the loads of snow brought her much delight.

“Evanston’s good about clearing the streets, so by the end of tomorrow, we’ll be in great shape,” she said.

The unrelenting snow may be an issue for most but Monique Davis says it’s just a reminder of the harsh winter weather she’s grown accustomed too.

“I think Chicago is just reminding us that we’ve been spoiled for a couple of years,” she said. “It’s Chicago weather.”