Evanston police searching for man who exposed himself to multiple women

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police are searching for a man who they said exposed himself to multiple women.

Police said they issued a community alert regarding multiuple incidents of indecent exposure near Chicago Avenue and Main Street. They said there have now been four additional incidents reported of a man exposing himself to women who were out walking.

The incidents have occured primarily during morning hours. Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-866-5040.