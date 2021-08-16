Estranged daughter-in-law of Toni Preckwinkle charged in connection with Atlanta murder

ATLANTA — The estranged daughter-in-law of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman inside a home in Atlanta

Authorities in suburban Atlanta say Ronisha Preckwinkle, 40, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment.

She is married to Toni Preckwinkle’s son, Kyle. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the couple lived with their children in a condominium in Hyde Park where Chicago police were repeatedly called to domestic disturbance calls in 2018 and 2019.

The Sun-Times reports the couple separated earlier this year.

According to Atlanta authorities, Ronisha was living with a man, and together with another man killed a woman in her 20s. Ronisha allegedly helped remove evidence of the murder and helped dispose of the woman’s body.

Ronisha’s estranged husband, Kyle, insists his wife was not living there and is innocent of charges.