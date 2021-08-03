Escaped inmate arrested by Elgin police nearly a week after escape

ELGIN, Ill. — A man who escaped Elgin police custody last week was arrested in Hanover Park, according to police.

Hugo Avila, 21, was taken into custody by Elgin police around 2 p.m. Monday, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

Multiple police agencies were searching for Avila after he escaped from a transport vehicle in St. Charles as he was being transported to the Kane County Sheriff’s Department.

Police did not release any further details about his arrest.