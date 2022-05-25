WAUCONDA, Ill. (AP) — A bison that escaped a suburban Chicago farm last September and had been living in the wild since was recaptured Wednesday, officials said.

The 1,300-pound bison some had come to know as Tyson ran off while being delivered to the Milk and Honey Farmstead in Wauconda, and officials said they believe she settled in Lakewood Forest Preserve in early April.

Forest preserve officials brought in Loose Cattle Caught to help with her capture, and she was found early Wednesday and tranquilized enough to slow her down, officials said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials working to remove escaped bison from forest preserve

She walked to a barn for food and Loose Cattle Caught owner Matt Noble was able to close the door behind her, officials said He then backed his trailer up to the barn and was able to take her back to his compound.

The bison is healthy and under observation. Loose Cattle Caught is working to contact her owner.

“We are thankful the animal has been removed from the forest preserve safely before Memorial Day weekend when attendance at preserves increases,” said Mike Tully, chief operations officer for the Lake County Forest Preserves.

Read More Chicago News headlines

Officials said they were contacting the bison’s owner.