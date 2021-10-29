Eric Ferguson leaves The Mix morning show after 25 years amid sexual misconduct allegations

CHICAGO — Longtime Chicago radio personality is leaving the morning show on WTMX-FM after a 25-year tenure amid allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior towards female co-workers.

Ferguson, who has hosted the morning show since 1996, has been off the air since late September and has categorically denied the allegations against him, labeling them as a “smear campaign.”

In a statement issued Friday, Ferguson said that returning to the air would be an “unfair distraction” to his colleagues.

Hubbard Radio, the owner of WTMX-FM, has not issued a statement.