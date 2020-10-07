Englewood’s Ms. Gwen recovering from COVID-19

CHICAGO — After the fight of her life, a beloved leader on the Southwest Side said she’s on her way back after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Englewood residents call her a community treasure and she said she is blessed she made it through.

On Tuesday, Gwen Johnson, or Ms. Gwen as she’s known around the neighborhood, made her way from her home in West Englewood to the I Grow Chicago Peace House on the next block.

Ms. Gwen sits on the Wisdom Council for the community organization and when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April, the community rallied around her praying for her recovery

“There were many days of shedding tears,” Robbin Carroll, founder of I Grow Chicago, said. “You know she’s just an incredibly resilient strong woman.”

Carroll said they are all enormously blessed to have Ms. Gwen in their lives.

“We and we must all do everything we can to protect the Ms. Gwens in our lives,” Carroll said.

Ms. Gwen’s battle with COVID-19 was a lengthy one. The 83-year-old spent time on a ventilator. She suffered a stroke, received a pacemaker and is learning to walk again.

“They were saying they thought I wasn’t going to make it because my blood pressure and everything was so low,” Gwen said. “This is something that’s nothing to play with. Trust me, it’s not.”

She said she’s grateful she’s still here to tell her story and ready to continue the work building connections and planting seeds to help the young people in her community.