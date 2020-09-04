Englewood’s Mother Betty Price dies from cancer battle

CHICAGO — Mother Betty Price died Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Price was known in Chicago for running Feed, Clothe, and Help, a soup kitchen in Englewood, for over 30 years.

Price’s daughter said her death was unexpected. She found out she had cancer only a few months ago.

Her family is grieving but shared how they will continue Price’s work.

“She’s helped people that’s leaned on her for food, clothing, doctor’s appointments. She’s lost three houses keeping this place open,” Sheila Price, her daughter, said. “By giving them a piece of bread and they’re hungry, I’ve done my duty. That’s what she’s taught us. That’s the way she taught us. That’s what me and my sister are going to continue to do.”

Price’s loved ones said her impact on the Englewood community and countless lives will live on forever.

“She taught me how to deal with people from all walks of life. If you were dirty and smelly and that kind of stuff, I didn’t deal with you. But Betty Price taught me how. She had me on Friday nights out in communities feeding the homeless,” Catherine House said.

Price’s daughters said they will continue to do their mother’s work with help and donations from those able to give.

Right now the family said they’re in the process of making prices funeral arrangements.