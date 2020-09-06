Employee stabbed to death inside Wicker Park Walgreens; Police seek suspect

CHICAGO — A woman was killed in a stabbing incident inside a Walgreens on Chicago’s North Side Sunday.
According to police, the 32-year-old woman was an employee at the Walgreens and was working in the store in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood.
Police said a man entered the store around 9:30 a.m. approached the woman and stabbed her multiple times. The man then fled the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead.
The man is not in custody.
Police have not released a detail description of the man.
No other injuries were reported. No items were reported stolen.
This is a developing story.