Employee stabbed to death inside Wicker Park Walgreens; Police seek suspect

CHICAGO — A woman was killed in a stabbing incident inside a Walgreens on Chicago’s North Side Sunday.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman was an employee at the Walgreens and was working in the store in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Police said a man entered the store around 9:30 a.m. approached the woman and stabbed her multiple times. The man then fled the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead.

The man is not in custody.

Police have not released a detail description of the man.

No other injuries were reported. No items were reported stolen.

