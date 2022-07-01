OAK LAWN, Ill. — A store employee was critically wounded during a shooting and robbery at a jewelry store Friday in Oak Lawn.

At around 2 p.m., police were dispatched to a shooting at Reichman Jewelers, located in the 4400 block of West 95th Street.

A security guard confronted three armed suspects who entered the store and police said they managed to disarm the security guard.

A store employee then emerged from the back and was shot twice, police said. They were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the three armed men took off down an alley behind the store after smashing numerous jewelry cases. They are looking for the following silver four-door Chrysler.

Village leaders say they’re doing everything possible to catch the suspects.

“I can only speak for the Oak Lawn Police department, we’ll vigorously investigate and try and find these offenders and prosecute to the fullest,” Oak Lawn Police Chief Dan Vittorio said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Lawn police.