Employee charged over $6K in personal items to suburban company’s credit card

NEW LENOX, Ill. — A program for people with special needs in the southwest suburbs has revealed an employee used its credit cards to rack-up thousands of dollars in personal charges.

The Mokena Messenger was first to report that the employee, identified as the former director of recreation, Abby Billip, charged more than $6,000 to the association including things like baby clothes, make-up and Amazon Prime memberships.

The president of the Lincolnway Special Recreation Association said the employee has reimbursed his organization and no longer works there.

In a letter to the community obtained by WGN, the group’s president said the misused money was discovered more than a-year-and-a-half ago. He did not explain why he only went public with it in recent days.

