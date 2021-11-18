Emotions boil over as Rittenhouse demonstrators collide once more

KENOSHA, Wis. – A verbal clash among Kyle Rittenhouse demonstrators continued Thursday, much of which centered around race relations.

WGN cameras rolled as a shouting match ensued between Rittenhouse foes and advocates.

“I’m a hard-working Black man. I got two kids and I’m tired of people like you coming out to our society saying we did this,” said one man to a Rittenhouse supporter.

But the main argument among demonstrators outside the Kenosha County courthouse – is Rittenhouse innocent of the crimes levied against him?

Erik Fanning told WGN News he believes Rittenhouse is guilty.

“Guilty of I consider at least a manslaughter and/or reckless homicide kind of thing,” Fanning said. “First degree is up to them to decipher whether they determine all the factors that go into that. But reckless being just running around and shooting people.”

Rittenhouse supporter Jeff Jared believes Kyle is a hero.

“I really do,” he said. “If he’s found guilty, that will give free rein for people to loot and commit arson. I would hope he’d be acquitted and found not guilty.”

A man who allegedly had an AR-15 on Wednesday returned Thursday with a gun case that contained a sex toy.

Outside the courthouse, a different type of demonstration saw a protest for peace.



“On a cold day, there’s nothing better than a cup of coffee and a cookie,” said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth.

According to Beth, the department wanted to show support for everyone in the community amid tense times.

“A lot of people in Kenosha County are very supportive of people’s rights. They’re supportive of law enforcement,” Beth said. “They wish last year didn’t happen. And by the fact that there are every few Kenosha people out here actually protesting, I think they’re wanting this type of thing to be over with.”