LIVE: Emergency crews on scene of damaged building in Berwyn

BERWYN, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion that damaged a large portion of a building in Berwyn Tuesday.

Police and fire crews responded to the 3300 block of Oak Park Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of an explosion.

Police said the explosion was determined to be accidental.

Crews are currently working to put out fires and contain an active gas leak.

Several surrounding buildings were evacuated.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.