Elmhurst woman devastated after car stolen with dog inside of it

ELMHURST, Ill. – An Elmhurst woman said she’s missing a piece of her heart after someone stole her car with her dog inside.

Yvette Colbec said Zoey is her emotional support dog and her companion.

“I don’t know what to tell you, that’s going to kill me. Ok?” said Colbec. “I didn’t think I could, I don’t think I could ever find another dog like my dog.”

Colbec’s tears haven’t stopped since her dog was stolen in the parking lot of the “At Home” store on 265 Route 83.

Colbec said she went into the store, but left her car running just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Her terrier shi zu mix Zoey was inside her 2004 white Pontiac Vibe, Illinois license plate 694 6860.

The vehicle was last seen on North Avenue from Route 83 going westbound.

Colbec said she could care less about the car, she just wants her Zoey back.