ELMHURST, Ill. — Elmhurst Police Chief Michael R. Ruth died Monday while recovering from a medical procedure, according to the department.

Ruth was a 44-year veteran of law enforcement who began his career as a dispatcher in Alsip before becoming a patrolman for the Skokie Police Department. He was named head of the Elmhurst Police Department in 2012.

Ruth was also an adjunct professor, teaching criminal justice, at the University of Illinois-Chicago and Governors State University.

“Our City has suffered a tremendous loss,” said Elmhurst Mayor Scott Levin. “However I am comforted in knowing that Chief was a mentor to many, and that his commitment to the highest level of public safety standards for our community will live on.”

Read More Chicago News headlines

Police will announce funeral arrangements for Ruth in the coming days.