Elmhurst mayor worried many restaurants won’t make it with COVID-19 restrictions

ELMHURST, Ill. — Some suburban restaurants are pushing back on the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions. Elmhurst’s mayor is concerned many restaurants won’t make it once outdoor dining is no longer possible.

In a letter to Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Elmhurst Mayor Steve Morley questioned the data behind the governor’s decision saying eliminating indoor dining during the cold weather season will be fatal to many restaurants in Elmhurst and across the state.

Longtime nurse and Elmhurst resident Wendy Jaffe said it’s a horrible situation.

“I understand the governor’s frustration trying to protect his people I understand too these restaurants I fear for them going out of business. I worry about the workers, no benefits what is going to happen to them?” she said.

Some restaurants are defying the governor’s order banning indoor dining. Management at Primos Locos did not want to talk on camera but in a Facebook post last month said:

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to continue offering indoor dining to those who feel comfortable.”

They promised to take every precaution necessary to make sure the dining experience is safe and comfortable.

“All of the data we’ve had so far point to these locations where people remove their masks in close contact for an extended period of time as a major source of risk and frankly our mitigation plans reflect the fact those are a major source of risk,” the governor said.

The mayor is asking for more flexibility in the restrictions.