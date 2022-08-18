ELMHURST, Ill. — Following a search warrant Wednesday, an Elmhurst man is facing multiple counts of child pornography possession.

Rylan Raspatello, 24, has been charged with seven counts after a raid in the 300 block of South West Avenue.

Police said a digital investigation into his electronic devices revealed several child porn files.

“Our digital forensics team is in a league of their own,” Sheriff James Mendrick said. “If you are dealing in the seedy and disgusting world of child pornography, they will catch you.”

Raspatello’s next court date is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 12.