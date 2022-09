ELMHURST, Ill. — An Elmhurst man was arrested for alleged possession of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 300 block of West Belden on Wednesday morning.

It stemmed from an internet investigation into child pornography. Police said during a forensic investigation of David Faust’s computer, the presence of child pornography was discovered.

He was charged with five counts of child pornography.

Faust will be arraigned on the charges. on Oct. 6.