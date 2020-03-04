Elgin’s Gifford’s Kitchen and Social closes with weddings, events still booked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN — A suburban restaurant has abruptly closed, despite having weddings and other social events booked for the year.

One future bride, Karli Cervantes, said she was excited to have her bridal shower at Gifford’s Kitchen and Social, 2300 Bushwood Dr., next month. She said when she tried Googling them and clicking on their website, it would not load on her phone. She said their social media accounts were also gone.

She posted about the restaurant’s closing on social media and it received dozens of comments from other brides who booked the venue for showers and weddings.

One bride said she just booked the venue last week. Some brides said managers were just calling them last week to ask for additional deposit money. Now many of them are out thousands of dollar and stuck with finding a new venue.

Cerventes said one bride paid $3,000 in cash.

“The fact they're taking that much money doesn't seem right,” she said. “People were still booking. How are you going to do that if you may or may not open the next day?”

WGN went to Gifford’s Wednesday to ask questions, but the building was locked up and dark inside.

According to tax records, the property is owned by Rich Turasky, who runs the Capitol Companies, LLC in Elgin. He filed for bankruptcy on the property on Jan. 20.

“I think it's unfair and seemed like they knew something was coming up especially if they filed for bankruptcy in January,” Cerventes said. “I don't think they should have taken any money from that point on.”



"Our concern would be whether the business was transparent they were going out of business," Steve Bernas, president and CEO of Chicago Better Business Bureau, said.

Gifford’s did send an email to customers who had booked the venue saying they can work with Moretti's Unique Events to relocate to one of their five locations in the suburbs.

The relationship between Moretti’s and Gifford’s is unclear.

Gifford’s says it will not be issuing refunds and told those affected to contact their credit card issuer.

"You're in a pretty good drivers seat if you did pay them by credit card. If you pay them by cash you're at their mercy so obviously they said they're not giving money back i'm assuming they don't have it to give back or they would," Bernas said.

Cervantes paid $500 on her credit card and has started the dispute process.

She — like the other brides who got this bad news — are now scrambling.



“We were so excited about it,” she said. “It was only a month away, now it's like no, we have to figure everything out again. A lot of places are booked.”

WGN reached out to the owner of Gifford's and Moretti's but they did not respond.

Court records show that while the owner filed for bankruptcy on the property, the lender is disputing that and saying he filed in bad faith. There is a hearing coming up on March 27.