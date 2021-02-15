Electric blanket likely caused Wilmette house fire that displaced 5

Wilmette, Ill. — Fire officials in Wilmette say an electric blanket likely caused a Timber Lane house fire Sunday morning.

According to the Wilmette Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Timber Lane just after 11 a.m. There, crews encountered heavy smoke. Upon entry into the home, first responders located an electric blanket on a sofa in the front sitting room, engulfed in fire.

The blaze was extinguished.

All occupants made it out of the home before first responders arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.