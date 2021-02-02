Elderly woman found dead after Inverness fire died from self-inflicted gunshot: officials

INVERNESS, Ill. — Suburban police said a woman found dead along with her husband in Inverness after a fire died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Authorities said the fire ignited in the back of the house located in the 200 block of Bradwell Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Daily Herald reported that the woman was found in a car in the garage. Her husband was found inside the home and is believed to have died in the fire.

Neighbors said the couple, believed to be in their 80s, lived in the house for more than 30 years. They called it a tragic loss for the neighborhood.

Officials said they do not believe there was foul play.