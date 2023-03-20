MORTON GROVE. Ill. — A 72-year-old Glenview woman is dead after being hit by a car in Morton Grove Sunday evening.

According to the Morton Grove Police Department, they were called to the 9200 block of North Harlem Avenue around 8:06 p.m. for a car versus pedestrian traffic crash.

An initial investigation by police showed there was a 2018 Cadillac sedan traveling southbound in the 9200 block of Harlem when the vehicle hit a woman, identified by police as Bernardita N. Libot, in the roadway.

Libot was originally taken to Lutheran General Hospital with serious injuries, but was pronounced dead about two hours after arriving at the hospital.

The driver who hit Libot is in police custody pending further investigation.

Police said this case is still under investigation and further information will be released when it is available. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call the Morton Grove PD at 847-470-5200.

No other information is available at this time.