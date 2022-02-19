Elderly mother, daughter injured in Blue Island fire

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. — A mobile home community in Blue Island is holding onto hope after an elderly mother and her daughter were seriously injured Saturday in a fire.

On Saturday, authorities responded to the 13700 block of Division on the report of a fire.

Neighbors looked on as firefighters rescued an elderly woman and her adult daughter from the blaze.

“Can’t even talk about it right now, yeah it’s unexplainable,” neighbor Robert James said.

Both of the women were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The fire marshal is investigating what caused the home to go up in flames. Neighbors are praying the women will be okay.