UNINCORPORATED LAKE VILLA, Ill. — A 73-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash that took place in Unincorporated Lake Villa Friday night.

A 74-year-old man was driving a GMC near route 59 and south of route 132 when police say for an unknown reason, he veered into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck a Kia.

Both drivers were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Kia, a 73-year-old man of Ingleside, was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Lake Villa police department is currently investigating the incident.