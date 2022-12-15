CHICAGO — A man, 77, was reported missing after not returning home from a West Ridge mosque Wednesday night.

Mohammad Karim reportedly left a store in the 6400 block of North Oakley Avenue in Little India to walk to a mosque in the 6300 block of North Claremont Avenue and he did not return. Police state he was seen at the mosque.

Police say his phone was pinged to the area of 3700 block of North Hoyne Avenue in the North Center neighborhood.

It was reported that Karim can become confused and lose his way.

The man is described as being Pakistani, weighing 127 pounds, is about six feet tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was seen last wearing a black jacket over a white shirt with black and burgundy jogging pants. He was wearing a navy splint on his left arm.

If any information is recovered, contact police or detectives at 312-744-8266.