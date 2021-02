INVERNESS, Ill. — An elderly couple was found dead following a house fire in Inverness Sunday night, according to fire officials.

Authorities say the fire ignited in the back of the house just before 5 p.m. Neighbors say the victims, believed to be in their 80s, lived in the house for more than 30 years. They called it a tragic loss for the neighborhood.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGN for updates.