El Milagro tortillas hard to find at grocery stores due to shortage

CHICAGO — A popular brand of tortillas is becoming harder to find at local grocery stores.

Fans of El Milagro tortillas say they can’t find the Mexican staple at their usual stores anymore, so they’re flocking to the company’s two factory store locations. Lines in Little Village have been stretching around the block.

To ensure there is enough for everyone, customers are limited to 20 packs of tortillas.

Reports say the shortage may be due to a lack of personnel. El Milagro hasn’t responded to WGN’s request for comment.