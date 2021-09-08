El Milagro tortillas hard to find at grocery stores due to shortage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A popular brand of tortillas is becoming harder to find at local grocery stores.

Fans of El Milagro tortillas say they can’t find the Mexican staple at their usual stores anymore, so they’re flocking to the company’s two factory store locations. Lines in Little Village have been stretching around the block.

To ensure there is enough for everyone, customers are limited to 20 packs of tortillas.

Reports say the shortage may be due to a lack of personnel. El Milagro hasn’t responded to WGN’s request for comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News