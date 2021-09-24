El Milagro employees stage walkout citing low wages, unsafe work conditions

CHICAGO — El Milagro workers staged a walkout Thursday over claims of low wages and unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of workers from both Chicago factories also walked out. They plan to walk out again on Friday.

Many employees said El Milagro was violating several city ordinances and paying new hires more than others who have been there for up to 40 years.

In a statement, El Milagro said it follows all federal, state and local employment guidelines.

The walkout comes after customers were noting that the tortilla brand was becoming harder to find at local grocery stores.