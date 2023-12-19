CHICAGO — Jurors in Ed Burke’s federal trial began their first full day of deliberations Tuesday but were ultimately dismissed for the day after a verdict was not reached.

Ed Burke appeared in Judge Virginia Kendall’s courtroom the morning of Dec. 19 after the jury sent a written question to the bench.

As lawyers gathered in Judge Virginia Kendall’s courtroom to answer a jury question, representation for Peter Andrews disclosed that he was hospitalized. No further information was given about Andrew’s condition when reporters asked.

The jury inquiry had to do with Count 13 – against Charles Cui, the Portage Park businessman accused of attempting to bribe Burke to get help with a permit for a Binny’s pole sign and also with a potential tax increment financing designation for the commercial property he owns on Irving Park Road.

Judge Kendall and lawyers would go on to inform the jury: “The definitions you need are contained within the instructions under count 13.”

Jury members have 350 pages of instructions to guide them through the complicated indictment, which outlines four alleged schemes involving a Burger King franchise, the Field Museum, a Binnys beverage depot sign, and the re-development of the Old Chicago Main Post Office.

Vital evidence in the case came from secretly recorded conversations by Danny Solis, a former-alderman-turned-government mole.

At 79 years old, Burke was the longest-serving alderman in Chicago history and held the powerful position of finance committee chairman, controlling the city’s purse strings for decades. Burke is charged with racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, and using interstate commerce to facilitate unlawful activity.

Burke is charged with two co-defendants.

Andrews, 74, was Burke’s “right-hand man” as a longtime 14th Ward Office employee. He’s charged only in the Burger King matter with attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity, and making a false statement to FBI agents.

Cui is an immigration attorney who became a real estate developer. He’s charged with the Binny’s pole sign ordeal, facing federal program bribery charges, using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and making a false statement FBI agents.

The potential punishment is harsh: racketeering, attempted extortion, and conspiracy to commit extortion charges each carry sentences of up to 20 years. Federal program bribery convictions could receive up to 10 years, and using interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity and making false statements to the FBI can each carry five-year sentences.

Legal experts view this as a complicated case for jurors to sort through – with three co-defendants, testimony from three dozen witnesses, 100 recordings, and reams of documents.

The jury instructions alone were 350 pages longer than Burke’s 310-page book.