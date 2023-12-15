CHICAGO — Jurors in Ed Burke’s federal trial could begin deliberations as soon as Monday.

Lawyers for Burke and his co-defendants are making their closing arguments Friday.

Defense attorney Joe Duffy assailed the government’s case, calling it nothing but “noise.”

He harshly criticized the choice of prosecutors to build the case around recordings made by former alderman turned government mole Danny Solis. They pointed out he did not testify to explain the recordings.

Duffy called Solis a “con man.”

He said in each of the cases of alleged extortion, none of the so-called victims contacted law enforcement. Instead, he said it was the FBI grasping to make a case.

“Nobody complained, nobody thought they were a victim until the FBI knocked on their door and started playing tapes,” Duffy said.

Burke is charged with 14 counts of racketeering, bribery and extortion.

Later Friday, the attorneys for his co-defendants, longtime aide Peter Andrews and Portage Park businessman Charles Cui, will make their closing arguments to the jury.