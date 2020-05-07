Economic meltdown, social distancing put suburban rink on the edge of closure

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — The slap of the puck, the blades against the ice and an occasional check into the boards are usually inescapable sights and sounds at the Willowbrook Ice Arena.

These days, the silence in the 37,000 square-foot space is deafening. It’s big enough to hold two full ice rinks, and with so much size comes some serious overhead.

“I feel the frustration of small businesses,” owner Kenny Carlin said. “I am losing tens and tens of thousands of dollars a month. My electric bill is $12K.”

These are hard times for his business, which typically sees 500 skaters a week. The arena is open 12 months a year, and has five employees. Carlin’s operating costs each month are over $70,000, even when there isn’t a single person on the ice.

As a private businessman, he sunk over $3 million into the facility only a year-and-a-half ago. He keeps waiting for the governor to say it’s time to get our kids moving, or at least skating again.

For figure skaters, this is a critical time as well.

“This is when you get new jumps for the season, practicing new spins, getting your new program, it’s a meticulous sport and it takes a lot of repetition,” figure skating coach Mary Beth Marley said.

Christian Hmura owns Hmura Hockey Development, and trains kids ages from 5 to 18 at the arena. Or he used to anyways.

“We really haven’t made an income probably as a business since January,” Hmura said.

So while Carlin sorts out the venue, Hmura has taken his business to the basement, trying to produce instructional videos to make lemonade out of lemons.

“Earlier this week, we had 1,900 kids from US, Canada, Europe, Australia as well,” Hmura said.

Carlin rides his zamboni for fun these days. But he says his rink is at risk until Governor Pritzker gives him and others the green light to open for business again.

If he can’t open by summer, he’s going to have to hang up his skates and lock the doors at the rink.

“The conversations I am having with parents is they can’t understand why I can’t let a controlled group of children come here for an outlet,” Carlin said.

Carlin says he hopes to do something, anything to keep his doors open and keep kids physically moving, all while delivering a sense of normalcy where there is virtually none.

“I have a love of the game. That’s why i do it,” Carlin said. “I hope I can keep doing it.”