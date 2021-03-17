East Chicago man sentenced to 38 years for kidnapping 10-year-old girl as she walked home from school

CHICAGO — An East Chicago man was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison for kidnapping and assaulting a 10-year-old girl as she walked home from school in Calumet City.

On the afternoon of Dec. 20, 2017, Bryan Protho, 42, grabbed a 10-year-old girl and forcibly dragged her into an SUV and drove away. He then parked in a nearby alley, assaulted the child and threatened to kill her.

The girl was able to get out of the vehicle and flagged down a passing car, when law enforcement was contacted.

A jury last year convicted Protho on one count of kidnapping. During a two-week trial in federal court in Chicago, the victim testified about her ordeal and identified Protho as her abductor.

A federal judge in Chicago sentenced Protho to 38 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of court-supervised release.

“As this innocent child skipped home from school with dreams of the upcoming Christmas break in her head, Protho attacked and forever changed the life of this bright child,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher V. Parente and Kelly Guzman argued in the sentencing memorandum. “He is the worst kind of predator – a child predator.”