During an active hurricane season in Central America, a woman with Chicago ties calls back for help

In the midst of a highly active and destructive hurricane season, two deadly tropical storms followed the same path, decimating parts of Central America, affecting millions of lives.

With the impact of both Hurricane Eta and now Hurricane Iota, massive flooding and landslides have persisted throughout the region.

Among the people affected is Amy Campos, who spent 2017 in Chicago as part of a program with the State Department. She’s now back in Honduras, and said the two recent storms have had a dire impact on the entire region, one already struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were barely recovering and then Iota hit. Last night was a very anxious night for all of us,” Campos said.

Hurricane Iota first arrived in Nicaragua with 155 mph winds, before largely dissipating over El Salvador. As for Amy’s city in Honduras, more heavy rain is expected, leading many to fear landslides.

Campos said more than 103,000 people are uncommunicated, and that many residents are looking to do what they can to prepare for potentially another storm in an active hurricane season that still has two weeks left.

“We are waiting to see what happens, hopefully right now we are able to clear things up so water is able to pass,” Campos said.

The Honduran Consulate in Chicago is offering a relief drive starting November 20 at Rincon Family Services.