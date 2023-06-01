DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A 27-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday after leading police on an hour-long police chase from the western suburbs to Chicago and back, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Bensenville Police Department observed a vehicle near Jefferson Street and Church Road just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday that was wanted out of Schiller Park for an Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding incident in April.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens and initiated pursuit near Route 83 until the vehicle allegedly entered eastbound I-290, at which time an Illinois State Police helicopter and airplane continued to monitor the vehicle.

It is alleged that the driver continued to drive on I-290 to Chicago only to return to Route 83 in Bensenville at which time BPD officers reactivated their lights and sirens and continued pursuing the vehicle.

After officers deployed spike strips, the driver allegedly continued to drive to unincorporated Addison where he pulled into a random driveway and fled the vehicle on foot.

The driver was taken into custody a short time later. The entire pursuit allegedly lasted for one hour and that driver reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The driver was later identified as Anthony Oplinger, 27, of Wood Dale. At the time of his arrest, Oplinger’s driver’s license suspended.

Oplinger faces being charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, and more than a dozen misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including speeding 35+ mph over the speed limit and reckless driving. His bond was set at $100,000 on Thursday.