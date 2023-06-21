Attorneys for a man who was shot and killed in a shooting in Willowbrook Township will be holding a news conference.

Authorities said 31-year-old Reginald Meadows was killed early Sunday in a shooting that also left over 20 injured.

A group of people were peacefully gathering around 12:30 a.m. near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane in Willowbrook Township when shots were fired.

An unknown number of individuals fired shots from multiple weapons in the crowd, the sheriff’s office said.

WGN plans to stream the news conference live starting at 12:30 p.m.