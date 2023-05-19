OAK BROOK, Ill. — Wayfair, an online discount furniture company known for its 10% off coupons, has expanded its real-world footprint with another physical store now open in the Chicago area.

The company first ventured into the physical space in May 2022 with a separate brand, AllModern, which now has three locations. However its other specialty retail brand, Joss & Main, only opened its first brick-and-mortar store in September 2022 in Burlington, not far from Wayfair’s Boston headquarters.

The new store opened Thursday at Oakbrook Center and, according to the company, embraces its digital-savvy customers by offering tablets in-store for customers to shop an “endless aisle of alternative styles, colors and materials.” What’s more, the store has its own app which allows in-store shoppers to scan an item they like, then buy it through a virtual cart with free two-day delivery.

The design of the store space is “inspired by marketplaces and bazaars from around the world, referencing the grand arches of marketplace arcades.”

It also offers a a design studio for shoppers to seek free advice and expert inspiration.