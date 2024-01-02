WOODRIDGE, Ill. — The Village of Woodridge announced Tuesday that Chief of Police Brian Cunningham is retiring after 39 years of service with DuPage County Law Enforcement.

Cunningham’s last day with the Village of Woodridge and the Woodridge Police Department will be Wednesday, Jan. 24, according to a news release from the village announcing Cunningham’s retirement. He has been the village’s Chief of Police for the past seven years.

The search for a new chief will begin immediately, the release states. In the interim, Deputy Chief of Police Thomas Stefanson will serve as acting chief. Stefanson has been with the Village of Woodridge since 1998 and has held several positions, including Patrol Sergeant and Detective Sergeant, before becoming Deputy Chief of Police in 2014.

During his tenure as Chief of Police for the Village of Woodridge, Brian Cunningham has implemented several programs and led initiatives for the Woodridge Police Department and the community. (PHOTOS COURTESY VILLAGE OF WOODRIDGE)

“It has been an honor serving this community as the Chief of Police for the past several years,” Cunningham said in the release. “The highlight of my law enforcement career will always be the community’s response to the 2021 (EF-3) tornado. During this difficult time, members of the community stood by our side as we responded to hundreds of life-threatening calls.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and am grateful for the support of my fellow officers and the community. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working alongside some of the most dedicated officers and staff. I am confident that they will continue to serve the community with the highest level of excellence, professionalism and dedication.”

Before serving the Village of Woodridge, Cunningham served with the Village of Burr Ridge and Naperville police departments. He’s also been a long-standing member of the DuPage County Police Chiefs Association, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT), a founding member of the Illinois Homicide Investigators Association and an adjunct professor at the College of DuPage.

“We are incredibly grateful for the many years of outstanding policing and leadership that Chief Cunningham has provided to our community,” Mayor Gina Cunningham said in a news release. “His excellent and tireless efforts have helped to keep Woodridge a safe and welcoming community.

“He will be greatly missed, but we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Throughout his seven years of leadership in Woodridge, Chief Cunningham implemented programs and led initiatives for the Woodridge Police Department and the community, making a significant impact on community engagement, crime prevention and officer training.

According to the release, some of Cunningham’s most notable accomplishments in Woodridge include:

Continuing to improve and encourage public education, proactive patrols, information sharing and new technology to keep crime levels low in Woodridge. The last five years have proven to be the lowest span of Part 1 crimes in the history of the village, the release states.

Spearheading and helping to envision, design and develop the new Woodridge Police Department, located at 7215 Janes Ave.

Launching Woodridge’s Frontline Toolkit, allowing residents to submit overnight parking requests, vacation watch and other services with ease.

Creating the Woodridge Police Department Information Portal, which increased transparency within the community by improving data collection and the ability to share that information.

Developing and implementing the GRIT School Resource Program, designed to promote the passion of perseverance for Woodridge youth.

Developing and improving training programs focused on de-escalation and officer wellness.

Advocating for and hiring a social worker to the Police Department staff, who has assisted with outreach to those impacted by the 2021 tornado, domestic violence victims, senior issues, crime victims and mental health issues.

Implementing the Body-Worn Camera Program (BWC), which has increased department transparency, improved evidence collection and assisted in documentation.

Developing the Community Outreach Unit and continuing to support and improve Community Engagement Programs such as Woodridge Night Out, Community Roll Calls and the Citizen’s Police Academy.

“On behalf of The Village Board and our community, we are ever grateful for Chief Cunningham’s excellence and dedication in policing, and for his service and leadership to Woodridge,” Mayor Cunningham said. “Chief Cunningham’s contributions have been immense, invaluable and have impacted and inspired us all.”

Community members are welcome to attend a celebration to honor Cunningham at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, outside the Werch Board Room at Village Hall (5 Plaza Drive).