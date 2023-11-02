DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A felon is accused of having multiple firearms inside his vehicle while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in west suburban Downers Grove.

Gordon Martin, 23, of Bolingbrook is charged with illegally possessing a loaded rifle and an unloaded handgun. Martin is also charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI.

According to DuPage County prosecutors, just before 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Downers Grove officers responded to an area Shell gas station. Officers were called to the scene for a man ‘overfilling his gas tank.’

Arriving officers encountered Martin and his vehicle, which prosecutors allege had two flat tires and was missing its front bumper.

Gordon Martin, 23, of Bolingbrook (Photo: DuPage County State’s Attorney Office)

The discarded bumper was later discovered at the intersection of Cross Street and Warrenville Road with a portion of the license plate still attached.

Suspected of driving under the influence – Martin’s alleged blood-alcohol content was 0.172 – prosecutors said the 23-year-old was placed under arrest. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed a Palmetto .223/5.56 caliber rifle behind the driver’s seat with a loaded magazine nearby.

A Glock 23, .40 caliber handgun with a defaced serial and a magazine for the gun were also found, authorities said.

Due to his prior conviction, Martin did not possess a FOID card or a concealed carry license.

“The danger posed to the public when a convicted felon is found to be in possession of a weapon, let alone a loaded rifle as alleged in this case, is obvious and will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

Martin was denied a pre-trial release. His next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 16.