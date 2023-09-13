A Lombard man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase while under the influence of alcohol, according to prosecutors in DuPage County.

WHEATON, Ill. — A Lombard man is charged with leading police on a high-speed chase while under the influence of alcohol, according to prosecutors in DuPage County.

Jameel Hall Smith, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, three counts of misdemeanor DUI and several traffic offenses, including reckless driving and driving with an open container of alcohol.

According to prosecutors, authorities allegedly smelled alcohol on Hall Smith’s breath, thus leading to the discovery of an open bottle of tequila in his car.

Bond was initially set at $500,000, with $250,000 added for a failed court appearance in June 2023.

Prosecutors allege that around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, Carol Stream officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for driving at a high rate of speed. The car was also missing a license plate light and a front headlight.

According to prosecutors, Hall Smith fled when officers activated their emergency lights. Hall Smith continued to elude officers, weaving in and out of traffic and reaching speeds over 100 mph along Geneva Road and North Avenue, authorities added.

Hall Smith’s attempt to elude police continued onto Interstate 355, where prosecutors say his vehicle topped 110 mph. A crash into the center median resulted in a collision with a semi-truck and the loss of a front tire, prosecutors added. Hall Smith continued to drive away from officers, however, for another two miles.

The 26-year-old was eventually taken into custody following a brief chase on foot.

Smith is next due in court on Oct. 6.