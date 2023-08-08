WHEATON, Ill — A suspected drunken Woodridge man accused in a deadly hit-and-run was allegedly seen walking around his home with a sword minutes before the crash.

Prosecutors allege Salil Chander, 33, was nearly three times over the legal drinking limit when he struck and killed 64-year-old Michael Norton of Naperville on Sunday, Aug. 6. As a result, Chander is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person. Both charges are felonies.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Woodridge police officers responded to a 911 call of an alleged drunken man walking around his house with a sword. Minutes later, the man, later identified as Chander, was allegedly seen driving away from the home in a silver Kia.

Prosecutors said that Chander struck a light pole within a minute of leaving the residence and continued driving.

Salil Chander

Chander allegedly drove westbound in the 1900 block of Green Trails Drive and veered into the eastbound lane, striking Norton. He continued to drive away, prosecutors added, as an eyewitness immediately called Woodridge police.

When officers captured and arrested Chander, his blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.222.

“The allegations that after (Chandler) had been drinking and with a BAC of nearly three times the legal limit, Mr. Chander got behind the wheel of his car, hit an innocent bicyclist, launching him into the air over the vehicle, and then, instead of stopping to render aid, fled the scene, are horrific,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

On Tuesday, a DuPage County judge ordered Chander to be held on a $1 million bond.

“This is a tragic event that could have been avoided. Mr. Chander allegedly chose to drive while intoxicated, and now an innocent family has lost a loved one,” said Lisle Chief of Police Kevin Licko in a release. “My heart goes out to the Norton family.”

Chander is due to appear in court on Sept. 1.