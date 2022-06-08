DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities in DuPage County arrested a gymnastics coach on child pornography charges.

The DuPage Sherriff’s office said Wyatt Kopka, 30, of Clarendon Hills, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and felony counts related to crimes against children.

According to the sheriff’s office statement, Kopka coached in Downers Grove and worked with children ages 2 through 17.

Investigators searched his home on May 4 following an internet investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography fields. Investigators found child pornography files on devices belonging to Kopka.

He was taken into custody on May 10 and on Tuesday, was indicted on additional charges.

He is due in court Thursday.

Any person wanting to report information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit at (630)407-2312.