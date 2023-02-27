ITASCA, Ill. — The Coalition to Stop CPKC has claimed the environmental impact statement report for the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ignores pertinent data.

The coalition opposes the proposed merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroad companies. They held a press conference Monday to discuss their claim.

Monday’s event included several area mayors along with members of the Illinois General Assembly and other elected officials.

The coalition is made up of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Itasca, Hanover Park, Roselle, Wood Dale, Schaumburg, and DuPage County.

