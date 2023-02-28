LOMBARD, Ill. — A person and a dog are dead after a house fire Tuesday morning in Lombard.

The Lombard Fire Department was called around 6:15 a.m. to the fire in the 100 block of West North Avenue after a neighbor saw smoke coming from the house, according to the fire department.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and eaves of the house. They found a fire in the kitchen.

As they were searching the house, firefighters found one person and a dog dead in the basement, according to the fire department.

“This is a devastating tragedy, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of the victim,” Deputy Fire Chief Ray Kickert said in the release.

The fire is still under investigation by the Lombard police and fire departments as well as the DuPage County Fire Investigation Task Force.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and left the house uninhabitable.

The identity of the person who died hasn’t been released at this time.