DUPAGE COUNTY, Il. — An Oswego man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Monday.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, an officer with the Oak Brook Police Department located a 2019 Jaguar SUV that was reported stolen stopped near the intersection of I-83 and 22nd Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The officer approached the vehicle on foot and deployed a stop stick at which time the Jaguar allegedly fled westbound on 22nd Street. The officer returned to his vehicle and began a pursuit.

The officer reportedly continued to pursue the Jaguar, which had lost a tire, onto I-88 westbound. The driver of the stolen Jaguar allegedly reached speeds of approximately 110 mph on I-88 before coming to a stop at I-88 and Winfield Road where he was taken into custody.

The driver of the stolen Jaguar was later identified as Craig Singleton, 43, of Oswego.

Singleton is being charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses. His bond was set to $250,000 on Tuesday.